27 June 2026
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Coshgun Diniyev set for another move abroad after leaving Araz-Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan football
News
27 June 2026 13:32
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Coshgun Diniyev set for another move abroad after leaving Araz-Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan international Coshgun Diniyev is likely to continue his career abroad after leaving Araz-Nakhchivan, according to his father, Shahin Diniyev, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about his son's future, the experienced coach said the midfielder is determined to become a legionnaire once again, while his agent is currently working on potential transfer options.

"Coshgun is already a grown man and makes his own decisions. As far as I know, he will continue his career abroad rather than in Azerbaijan. His agent is handling the negotiations, and Coshgun himself is interested in playing overseas again," Shahin Diniyev said.

The 29-year-old recently parted ways with Araz-Nakhchivan after helping the club enjoy one of the most successful seasons in its history, including qualification for European competition.

A move abroad would not be a new experience for Diniyev. Earlier in his career, he played in Türkiye's 1. Lig, representing Umraniyespor, Bandirmaspor and Corum FK before returning to Azerbaijani football.

Idman.Biz
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