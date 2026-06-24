PFL distributes 2.61 million to clubs under new incentive scheme

The Professional Football League (PFL) has distributed AZN 2.61 million among clubs as part of a new incentive mechanism introduced in Azerbaijani football for the first time.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the payments were made under a system approved by the AFFA Executive Committee and funded through fees paid for foreign players registered by clubs competing in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The bonus fund was allocated among Premier League clubs based on the number of minutes played by local footballers throughout the season. The initiative is designed to encourage clubs to provide more opportunities for domestic talent while also strengthening their financial stability.

During the campaign, the PFL carried out detailed calculations and analyzed all relevant indicators before determining the final distribution in accordance with criteria approved by the AFFA Executive Committee.

Although the Executive Committee had initially set the minimum size of the bonus fund at AZN 1 million, the PFL ultimately transferred a total of AZN 2.61 million to the clubs.

Qabala finished first in the final ranking and received the largest share of the fund. As previously announced, the club was also awarded an additional special bonus of AZN 50,000.

The new mechanism is expected to help clubs improve their financial sustainability, contribute to the formation of budgets for the upcoming season and create stronger incentives for the development of local players. Football authorities believe the program will play an important role in the long-term growth of Azerbaijani football.

The initiative marks a significant step in AFFA's ongoing efforts to increase the role of homegrown players in the domestic game while providing clubs with additional financial support.