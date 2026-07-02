Azerbaijan's sports minister says he is following the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has revealed that he is closely following the 2026 FIFA World Cup being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to journalists, Gayibov said he tries to watch as many matches as possible despite the significant time difference between North America and Azerbaijan.

"Of course, I can't watch every match live. The games are played late at night because of the time difference. But afterwards I always watch the highlights and catch up on the matches", Gayibov said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is currently in its knockout stage and has attracted global attention with a series of dramatic matches and surprising results.