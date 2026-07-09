WHO chief condemns racist remarks against Mbappé

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has condemned the remarks made by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla against France captain Kylian Mbappé.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Tedros described the senator's comments as unacceptable and stressed that racism can never be justified.

"What a disgrace! Racism is not a joke, not a personality trait, and not an excuse based on 'where I come from.' It is a violation of basic human dignity, period. Public figures, especially elected officials, have a special responsibility to reject hatred, not rationalize it. Mbappé deserves an apology, as does everyone who has been subjected to attacks of this kind. Human dignity for all is not a slogan. It is an obligation," Tedros wrote on social media.

The controversy began after Amarilla harshly criticized Mbappé for not shaking hands with Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gil following France's 1-0 victory in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mbappé later responded to the accusations, after which the senator threatened the French star with prison, referring to Ronaldinho's past legal troubles in Paraguay. Amarilla subsequently made further controversial statements about the incident.

Earlier, officials from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also issued an official statement condemning the controversy surrounding Mbappé and Amarilla.