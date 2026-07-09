Real Madrid agree new contract terms with Tchouaméni

Real Madrid and French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni have agreed on the terms of a new contract.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing respected transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the French international will become one of the highest-paid players at the club after signing the new agreement, earning €13 million per year.

It was previously reported that the new contract will run until 2031, extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabéu by three years beyond his current deal, which expires in 2028.

Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has established himself as one of the key players in the team's midfield, helping Los Blancos win major domestic and European trophies.