FIFA will not punish Argentina over Falkland Islands chant

FIFA does not intend to take disciplinary action against Argentina after the national team's players sang a song referencing the Falkland Islands following their victory over Egypt, according to the Daily Mail, İdman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred after Argentina secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Egypt in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and advanced to the quarter-finals.

Videos from the dressing room showed the players singing a new version of a popular Argentina supporters' song. Its lyrics referred to Diego Maradona's suspension during the 1994 World Cup, Argentina's desire to avenge their elimination from that tournament, which was also held in the United States, and the Falkland Islands.

Despite the controversy surrounding the chant, FIFA is reportedly not planning to open disciplinary proceedings. As a result, the Argentine Football Association will not face a fine or any other sanctions.

The Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, remain the subject of a long-running sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom. The two countries fought a war over the islands from April 2 to June 14, 1982, which ended with Argentina's defeat.

The episode has attracted additional attention because Argentina and England could meet in the World Cup semi-finals. Argentina will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while England will play Norway. Both teams must win their respective matches to set up the politically and historically charged encounter.