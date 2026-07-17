Milei reveals lucky ritual ahead of World Cup final

Argentina President Javier Milei has revealed how he plans to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Argentine leader intends to stick to the same routine that has accompanied his country's run to the final.

"We will continue watching at Olivos (the presidential residence). I've watched every match there. I watch the games wearing a jacket from one of the oil companies. It's very hot, but once I took it off and we conceded a goal. Since then, I've never taken it off again," Milei told Radio Mitre.

The president's comments add another unusual story to Argentina's World Cup campaign, with Milei unwilling to abandon what he considers a lucky matchday ritual before the tournament's biggest game.

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19.