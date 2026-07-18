Scaloni reveals Messi's emotional words before World Cup final

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed what captain Lionel Messi told him ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, İdman.Biz reports.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Messi told his coach: "We are true history."

Scaloni responded by saying that the real history-maker is Messi himself.

"Messi told me, 'We are true history.' But the real history is him - he's a legend. When he says something like that, it fills me with pride.

The fact that the greatest footballer the world has ever seen thinks that way about our team is truly incredible," Scaloni said.

Argentina will take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19. The match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time.