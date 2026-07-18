20 July 2026
EN

Scaloni reveals Messi's emotional words before World Cup final

World Cup 2026
News
18 July 2026 10:25
305
Scaloni reveals Messi's emotional words before World Cup final

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed what captain Lionel Messi told him ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, İdman.Biz reports.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Messi told his coach: "We are true history."

Scaloni responded by saying that the real history-maker is Messi himself.

"Messi told me, 'We are true history.' But the real history is him - he's a legend. When he says something like that, it fills me with pride.

The fact that the greatest footballer the world has ever seen thinks that way about our team is truly incredible," Scaloni said.

Argentina will take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19. The match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

France vs England: An Unwanted "Bronze", Deschamps' Farewell and a Battle for History - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW
18 July 18:50
World Cup 2026

France vs England: An Unwanted "Bronze", Deschamps' Farewell and a Battle for History - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

No FIFA World Cup third-place match has ever been decided by a penalty shootout
World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation
18 July 18:10
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation

Slovenian official Slavko Vinčić, who will oversee the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, was briefly detained during a 2020 anti-drug and anti-prostitution raid before being cleared of any wrongdoing
Around 50,000 Argentina fans arrive in New York for World Cup final
18 July 16:10
World Cup 2026

Around 50,000 Argentina fans arrive in New York for World Cup final

Supporters are expected to outnumber Spain fans as Argentina prepare to face La Roja in the FIFA World Cup 2026 fina
Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash
18 July 13:16
World Cup 2026

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash

The social media exchange followed a heated incident between the Argentina and England players during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal
Infantino praises Trump's role in FIFA World Cup 2026 success
18 July 11:53
World Cup 2026

Infantino praises Trump's role in FIFA World Cup 2026 success

FIFA president says the tournament would not have achieved the same success without the support of the U.S. president
Lionel Messi is outstanding, says Donald Trump ahead of World Cup final
18 July 09:40
World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi is outstanding, says Donald Trump ahead of World Cup final

The U.S. President also praised Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane before Spain and Argentina meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Most read

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash
18 July 13:16
World Cup 2026

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash

The social media exchange followed a heated incident between the Argentina and England players during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal
Slavko Vinčić appointed referee for 2026 World Cup final
17 July 11:13
World Cup 2026

Slavko Vinčić appointed referee for 2026 World Cup final - VIDEO

Experienced Slovenian official to take charge of Spain vs Argentina showdown
World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation
18 July 18:10
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation

Slovenian official Slavko Vinčić, who will oversee the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, was briefly detained during a 2020 anti-drug and anti-prostitution raid before being cleared of any wrongdoing
Lamine Yamal skips Spain training before World Cup final - VIDEO
17 July 11:49
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal skips Spain training before World Cup final - VIDEO

Barcelona winger remains a doubt after limping off in the semi-final against France