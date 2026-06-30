Morocco's World Cup win sparks unrest in the Netherlands - VIDEO

Morocco's dramatic victory over the Netherlands in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was followed by unrest in several Dutch cities, İdman.Biz reports, citing NL Times.

After Morocco advanced with a 3-2 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw after extra time, thousands of fans of Moroccan descent took to the streets to celebrate their national team's historic achievement.

According to local media, hundreds of supporters waving Moroccan flags gathered in The Hague's Schilderswijk district. Cars drove through the streets sounding their horns, while fireworks were launched into the night sky.

The celebrations later escalated into disorder. After fireworks and other pyrotechnic objects were thrown toward police officers, authorities deployed additional units to the area. Police used water cannons to disperse the most aggressive groups, and several people were reportedly arrested.

Large celebrations were also reported in Amsterdam, Utrecht and Amersfoort. Police increased security measures in several neighborhoods to prevent further disturbances.

Morocco secured one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating the Netherlands on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The Atlas Lions will now face Canada in the round of 16 as they continue their impressive World Cup campaign.