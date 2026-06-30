Germany stunned, Brazil survive late scare as Morocco knock out the Netherlands - VIDEO

Three more teams booked their places in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 on June 29 after a dramatic day featuring two penalty shootouts and one of the tournament's biggest upsets, İdman.Biz reports.

Paraguay produced the shock of the day by eliminating Germany after a tense 1-1 draw.

Julio Enciso gave the South Americans the lead in the 42nd minute before Kai Havertz equalized nine minutes into the second half. The match went to penalties, where Paraguay held their nerve to claim a 4-3 victory and send one of the pre-tournament favorites crashing out in the round of 32.

Another thriller unfolded between the Netherlands and Morocco. Cody Gakpo appeared to have secured victory for the Dutch with his 72nd-minute strike, but Issa Diop scored a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer to force extra time. Morocco then prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout, once again proving their ability to rise to the occasion in major tournaments. They will now face Canada in the round of 16.

Brazil also needed a late comeback to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Japan took the lead through Kaishu Sano in the 29th minute, but the five-time world champions responded after the break. Casemiro leveled the score in the 56th minute before Gabriel Martinelli scored the decisive winner deep into stoppage time (90+5) to seal a 2-1 victory.

Brazil will take on the winner of the Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway clash in the round of 16, while Paraguay will meet either France or Sweden.