From living in a car to the "Matrix": the human stories behind UFC fighters in Baku

Today's UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres in Baku is about much more than championship ambitions and rankings.

As İdman.Biz reports, after making its Azerbaijan debut in 2025, the world's leading MMA promotion returns to Baku with a fight card filled with compelling human stories: a fighter who built his career after losing sight in one eye, a former taxi driver, a man who grew up living in a car and a homeless shelter, another who worked at a local market to support his family, a self-proclaimed geek, veterans who climbed through regional promotions, and, of course, Rafael Fiziev – the fighter whose iconic "Matrix" dodge went viral long before his homecoming main event.

Sharabutdin "Shara Bullet" Magomedov: one eye, no limits

One of the most fascinating figures on the Baku card is Sharabutdin Magomedov, better known as Shara Bullet. His story goes far beyond a typical fighter profile.

Despite suffering a devastating eye injury during training in Thailand in 2016 and undergoing multiple surgeries, he has continued competing at the highest level with severely limited vision in one eye.

In mixed martial arts, where split-second reactions and peripheral vision often determine victory or defeat, that achievement borders on extraordinary. Instead of adapting cautiously, Shara developed one of the UFC's most unpredictable striking styles, combining relentless pressure, spinning attacks and creative angles.

His defining UFC moment came with a spectacular double spinning backfist knockout of Armen Petrosyan, a finish that instantly spread across social media. Magomedov later revealed that his older brother had shown him the technique during his early Muay Thai days, although it took years before he landed it successfully in competition.

Kaan Ofli: from a car and homeless shelter to the UFC

Few stories on the Baku card are as emotional as that of Australia's Kaan Ofli.

After his parents separated, Ofli's Turkish immigrant mother, Ela, struggled to support the family. Unable to speak English fluently and left without financial help, she and her children experienced homelessness.

They lived in their car, then in a church, and later in a homeless shelter.

Ofli has recalled one terrifying memory from that period. His mother locked the children inside a room and held the door shut with her own body while a man outside tried to force his way in.

That experience shaped his character.

He left school early to help support his mother and younger sister, worked as a bricklayer's assistant and matured much faster than most teenagers. Fighting became more than sport.

"It was my meditation," Ofli has often said, describing training as the place where he escaped chaos and transformed anxiety into purpose.

At 17 he planned to join the military, but his coach convinced him to stay, offering him work as a jiu-jitsu instructor and a place to live. Years later, it was his wife Mariam who persuaded him to apply for The Ultimate Fighter 32, a decision that ultimately led him to the UFC.

Mateus Camilo: from driving taxis in Las Vegas to the UFC

Mateus Camilo's journey, which brings him to Baku for a bout against Azerbaijan's Nazim Sadykhov, is not simply another story about overcoming adversity.

After moving from Brazil to the United States, Camilo settled in Las Vegas, where he balanced training with long shifts as a taxi driver because fighting alone could not pay his bills.

Even after earning his UFC contract, he continued driving passengers around the city while preparing for fights.

Camilo often explained that surviving abroad required sacrifices and that taxi driving allowed him to keep chasing his dream while supporting himself financially.

His breakthrough came in South Korea against Dorobshokh Nabotov. Both fighters were given an opportunity to impress after Nabotov publicly asked UFC President Dana White for a chance.

Camilo won the fight by decision.

Afterward, Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung approached him and said Dana White wanted to speak with him. Seeing the UFC president on the screen, Camilo immediately realized his life was changing forever.

The former taxi driver had officially become a UFC fighter.

Charles Johnson: geek culture and financial struggles

Charles Johnson is one of the card's most unusual personalities.

Inside the Octagon, he is a dangerous flyweight and former LFA champion. Outside it, he proudly embraces geek culture.

He openly talks about his love for League of Legends, Harry Potter, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh! and comic books, proving that elite fighters can also be passionate fans of fantasy and gaming.

His story also includes hardship.

Ahead of one of the biggest wins of his career, Johnson revealed that his bank account had fallen into overdraft and he needed to borrow money from his manager.

He then entered the fight as an underdog, won by knockout and earned a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

His experience serves as a reminder that even UFC athletes often face financial uncertainty behind the bright lights.

Asu Almabayev: from the Altyn-Orda market to the UFC elite

Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev spent years balancing work, family responsibilities and sporting ambitions.

Born in the village of Zhanatalap, he was raised by his grandparents before moving to Almaty with his family.

His parents owned a small stall at the famous Altyn-Orda market, where Almabayev worked until he was 23 while simultaneously building his fighting career through wrestling, boxing, karate, hand-to-hand combat and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Abus Magomedov: a move for family that changed everything

Abus Magomedov's career began in Argun, Chechnya, where he trained in wrestling as a child.

Everything changed when his family moved to Germany while he was still a teenager so his mother could receive medical treatment unavailable at home.

The relocation became a turning point.

After settling in Germany, Magomedov expanded his wrestling background with striking disciplines and gradually worked his way through European promotions before reaching KSW, PFL and eventually the UFC.

His UFC debut lasted just 19 seconds, ending with a front kick, follow-up strikes and a Performance of the Night bonus.

Behind that explosive finish stood years of adaptation, sacrifice and rebuilding life in a new country.

Eric Nolan: the Marine who found purpose in MMA

Eric Nolan took an unconventional path to professional fighting.

Instead of pursuing sports immediately after school, he joined the United States Marine Corps at 17, inspired by his grandfather's military service.

He spent four years in uniform before attending Monmouth University.

Nolan has repeatedly credited the Marines with giving him discipline and direction, qualities that later shaped his MMA career.

He built his professional record in CFFC, overcoming setbacks before eventually earning his UFC opportunity.

In Baku, he faces Azerbaijan's Farman Hasanov.

Jefferson Nascimento: dreaming himself into the UFC

Jefferson Nascimento almost seemed determined to manifest his UFC opportunity.

Before signing with the promotion, the Brazilian even posted a fake fight poster featuring himself against Chase Hooper, hoping to attract attention.

It wasn't just about a potential opponent.

Nascimento admitted he was frustrated watching others compete in the UFC while he remained on the regional scene despite staying undefeated and capturing the LFA lightweight title.

The phone call finally came on June 16, little more than a week before the Baku event.

Nascimento accepted the opportunity on short notice, moved up from lightweight to welterweight and will make his UFC debut against Tahir Abdullayev.

Fiziev and Torres: the "Matrix" returns to Baku

The night's main event belongs to Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres, but for local fans there is only one central figure.

Born in Kazakhstan, raised in Kyrgyzstan and representing Azerbaijan through his paternal roots, Fiziev's path into combat sports was anything but straightforward.

As a child, his father bought boxing gloves for Rafael and his cousins and made them spar together, although Fiziev himself initially disliked fighting.

Everything changed after he discovered Muay Thai, where he developed into one of the most technically gifted strikers in the UFC lightweight division.

Long before headlining in Baku, he became a viral sensation thanks to his spectacular "Matrix" dodge, slipping beneath a head kick so dramatically that the clip spread throughout the MMA world.

The moment became his trademark.

Away from fighting, Fiziev has another unusual passion – blacksmithing and traditional bladesmithing, hobbies that mirror the precision, patience and craftsmanship he displays inside the cage.

Across from him stands Manuel Torres, a dangerous Mexican finisher known as "El Loco," whose aggressive style can end fights within minutes.

Yet the spotlight in Baku belongs to Fiziev.

His journey has been built on elite striking, setbacks, comebacks and a constant determination to prove himself again.

That is what makes this main event so compelling.

On one side stands a technical Muay Thai specialist backed by a passionate home crowd.

On the other is one of Mexico's most explosive finishers.

For Baku, UFC Fight Night is more than another major sporting event.

It is a showcase of remarkable human stories — stories of fighters who reached the biggest stage after overcoming blindness, homelessness, financial hardship, ordinary jobs and years of sacrifice.

And when the lights shine brightest, Rafael Fiziev's famous "Matrix" may once again become the defining image of the night.