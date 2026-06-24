Tahir Abdullayev: Fighting in Azerbaijan gives me extra motivation

Azerbaijani fighter Tahir Abdullayev has spoken of his excitement ahead of his UFC debut, saying he is delighted to have reached the world's leading MMA promotion, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking at a press conference before UFC Fight Night Baku, Abdullayev highlighted the importance of fighting in front of his home supporters and thanked local fans for their backing.

"I am very happy to be competing in the UFC," Abdullayev said.

"It is wonderful to see so much support from the people. Fighting in my own country gives me extra motivation. There will be many strong athletes competing here. I am also satisfied with the 77kg weight class in which I currently compete."

The Azerbaijani prospect also reflected on the journey that led him to the UFC.

"Initially, I was expected to compete at the event in Abu Dhabi. While training in the United States, my main goal was to earn a place in the UFC. Fortunately, I managed to achieve that goal," he explained.

Abdullayev will face Brazil's Jeferson Nascimento at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the UFC Fight Night Baku card on 27 June.

The event will be the second UFC tournament held in Azerbaijan and is expected to attract considerable international attention. Headlining the card will be Azerbaijani lightweight star Rafael Fiziev, who is set to take on Mexico's Manuel Torres in the main event.

For Abdullayev, the occasion represents a major milestone, as he prepares to make his UFC debut in front of a home crowd and take the next step in his professional career.