24 June 2026
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Manuel Torres: I don't think Fiziev can beat me in the first round

MMA
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24 June 2026 15:16
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Manuel Torres: I don't think Fiziev can beat me in the first round

"I respect my opponent, but I have my own strategy for this fight."

Those were the words of Mexican fighter Manuel Torres during a press conference ahead of the upcoming UFC event in Baku, İdman.Biz reports.

Torres shared his thoughts on his highly anticipated showdown with Azerbaijani star Rafael Fiziev, which will headline the UFC Fight Night card on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

"Rafael Fiziev is an experienced and high-level fighter. However, I don't think he can beat me in the first round. Winning in the opening round is one of my main strategies," Torres said.

The Mexican lightweight acknowledged Fiziev's credentials but made it clear that he is arriving in Baku with confidence and a game plan designed to secure an early victory.

Torres also spoke about his first impressions of Azerbaijan and the host city.

"Your people are very friendly. I haven't had the chance to fully explore the city yet, but what I've seen has left me with a very positive impression," he added.

The UFC Fight Night event will mark the promotion's debut in Azerbaijan and is expected to attract significant international attention. The main event features one of the country's most recognizable MMA athletes, Rafael Fiziev, who will be looking to deliver a memorable performance in front of his home fans.

Fiziev returns to action after a challenging period in his career and will be aiming to re-establish himself among the top contenders in the UFC lightweight division. Torres, meanwhile, sees the bout as an opportunity to earn the biggest victory of his professional career.

Idman.Biz
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