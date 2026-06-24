24 June 2026
EN

Rafael Fiziev: I know both the strengths and weaknesses of Manuel Torres

MMA
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24 June 2026 16:09
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Rafael Fiziev: I know both the strengths and weaknesses of Manuel Torres

Azerbaijani lightweight Rafael Fiziev believes the five-round format of his upcoming bout against Manuel Torres could give him a significant advantage when the pair meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night Baku, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking at the pre-fight press conference, Fiziev acknowledged that the Mexican fighter holds a height advantage but insisted he has thoroughly studied every aspect of his opponent's game.

"My opponent has an advantage in terms of height. However, I know both his strengths and weaknesses very well," Fiziev said.

"I know Manuel Torres' strong and weak points. He executes some simple combinations and techniques very quickly. I will try to show all the experience I have gained throughout my career in this fight. The fact that the contest is scheduled for five rounds is an advantage for me because it allows me to analyse my opponent better as the fight progresses. I have gone through a very high-level training camp."

Fiziev also spoke emotionally about the significance of competing in a UFC main event in his homeland.

"I wish my grandfathers could have seen this day. It would have meant a lot to me. My father is proud of me, and that motivates me even more," he said.

The 32-year-old is set to headline UFC Fight Night Baku on 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena, where he will take on dangerous Mexican contender Manuel Torres in a pivotal lightweight contest.

The event will be the second UFC tournament held in Azerbaijan and is expected to attract significant international attention. For Fiziev, one of the country's most accomplished MMA fighters, it represents a rare opportunity to headline a major UFC card in front of home supporters.

A victory could help propel the Azerbaijani star back into contention among the elite names in the UFC lightweight division.

Idman.Biz
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