Nazim Sadykhov: I've analysed every strength and weakness of my opponent

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Nazim Sadykhov says he has left no stone unturned in preparing for his upcoming bout against Brazil's Mateus Camilo at UFC Fight Night Baku, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking at the event's pre-fight press conference, Sadykhov revealed that he had conducted a detailed analysis of his opponent and even worked with specialist coaches as part of his preparation.

"I have analysed both the strengths and weaknesses of my opponent. I even worked with specialised coaches for that purpose," Sadykhov said.

The lightweight contender stressed that his focus remains on delivering the best possible performance rather than chasing post-fight bonuses.

"In every fight so far, I have given everything I had. I will continue to compete with the same determination. Winning a bonus is not my main goal. The most important thing for me is to get the victory and put on a strong performance."

Sadykhov also praised the organisation of the event, which will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on 27 June.

"Compared to last year, we can already see a number of improvements. Azerbaijan has taken this tournament very seriously. The organisation has been excellent and you can feel the scale of the preparation behind the event," he added.

The bout against Camilo is expected to be one of the standout contests on the card, with both fighters looking to move closer to the top tier of the UFC lightweight division.

UFC Fight Night Baku will be the second UFC event held in Azerbaijan and is set to attract considerable international attention. The card will be headlined by hometown favourite Rafael Fiziev, who faces Mexico's Manuel Torres in the main event.