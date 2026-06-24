24 June 2026
EN

Nazim Sadykhov: I've analysed every strength and weakness of my opponent

MMA
News
24 June 2026 15:53
30
Nazim Sadykhov: I've analysed every strength and weakness of my opponent

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Nazim Sadykhov says he has left no stone unturned in preparing for his upcoming bout against Brazil's Mateus Camilo at UFC Fight Night Baku, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking at the event's pre-fight press conference, Sadykhov revealed that he had conducted a detailed analysis of his opponent and even worked with specialist coaches as part of his preparation.

"I have analysed both the strengths and weaknesses of my opponent. I even worked with specialised coaches for that purpose," Sadykhov said.

The lightweight contender stressed that his focus remains on delivering the best possible performance rather than chasing post-fight bonuses.

"In every fight so far, I have given everything I had. I will continue to compete with the same determination. Winning a bonus is not my main goal. The most important thing for me is to get the victory and put on a strong performance."

Sadykhov also praised the organisation of the event, which will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on 27 June.

"Compared to last year, we can already see a number of improvements. Azerbaijan has taken this tournament very seriously. The organisation has been excellent and you can feel the scale of the preparation behind the event," he added.

The bout against Camilo is expected to be one of the standout contests on the card, with both fighters looking to move closer to the top tier of the UFC lightweight division.

UFC Fight Night Baku will be the second UFC event held in Azerbaijan and is set to attract considerable international attention. The card will be headlined by hometown favourite Rafael Fiziev, who faces Mexico's Manuel Torres in the main event.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Rafael Fiziev: I know both the strengths and weaknesses of Manuel Torres
16:09
MMA

Rafael Fiziev: I know both the strengths and weaknesses of Manuel Torres

Azerbaijani star says his experience and preparation could prove decisive in UFC Baku main event

Tahir Abdullayev: Fighting in Azerbaijan gives me extra motivation
15:26
MMA

Tahir Abdullayev: Fighting in Azerbaijan gives me extra motivation

Local UFC debutant says competing in front of home fans is a special moment in his career

Manuel Torres: I don't think Fiziev can beat me in the first round
15:16
MMA

Manuel Torres: I don't think Fiziev can beat me in the first round

Mexican fighter confident ahead of UFC Baku main event but praises Azerbaijani star's abilities

Michel Pereira admits he does not like Shara Magomedov ahead of UFC Baku clash
15:01
MMA

Michel Pereira admits he does not like Shara Magomedov ahead of UFC Baku clash

Brazilian contender says their rivalry goes beyond the Octagon as tensions rise before co-main event

Mateus Camilo: I will dedicate the victory to my family, fans and even those who don't like me
14:56
MMA

Mateus Camilo: I will dedicate the victory to my family, fans and even those who don't like me

Brazilian fighter says becoming a world champion remains his biggest motivation ahead of UFC Fight Night Baku

Farman Hasanov eager to raise Azerbaijan's flag at UFC Baku
14:13
MMA

Farman Hasanov eager to raise Azerbaijan's flag at UFC Baku

Azerbaijani fighter says he feels no pressure ahead of clash with experienced American Eric Nolan

Most read

Jahanbakhsh calls for fair treatment of Iran at World Cup 2026
22 June 13:24
World Cup 2026

Jahanbakhsh calls for fair treatment of Iran at World Cup 2026

Iran captain says travel restrictions have united the team ahead of decisive clash with Egypt

Cannavaro urges Uzbekistan to reduce mistakes ahead of Portugal clash
23 June 09:47
World Cup 2026

Cannavaro urges Uzbekistan to reduce mistakes ahead of Portugal clash

Uzbekistan coach says discipline and ball control will be crucial against one of the tournament favourites
France vs Iraq World Cup clash under threat from severe weather
22 June 16:25
World Cup 2026

France vs Iraq World Cup clash under threat from severe weather

Storm warnings in Philadelphia raise possibility of delay or schedule change ahead of Group I encounter

Mohamed Salah sets new Egypt national team record at World Cup
22 June 11:42
World Cup 2026

Mohamed Salah sets new Egypt national team record at World Cup

Veteran forward becomes the oldest player to score for Egypt after finding the net against New Zealand