24 June 2026
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Farman Hasanov eager to raise Azerbaijan's flag at UFC Baku

MMA
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24 June 2026 14:13
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Farman Hasanov eager to raise Azerbaijan's flag at UFC Baku

"The UFC event in Azerbaijan is a huge occasion."

Those were the words of Azerbaijani fighter Farman Hasanov during a press conference held ahead of the upcoming UFC tournament in Baku, İdman.Biz reports.

Hasanov expressed confidence in his preparation and said he is fully ready for the fight.

"I feel very good. There is no pressure on me at all. My opponent, Eric Nolan, is an experienced and strong fighter. He prefers to fight standing up. I know him well and have prepared seriously for this matchup. Raising the Azerbaijani flag in my home country would be a great source of pride for me," Hasanov said.

The Azerbaijani athlete also believes the UFC event will generate significant interest among local fans.

"I'm not someone who follows football very closely. But I think the UFC tournament will be even more interesting for the fans," he added.

The UFC Fight Night event will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, marking the promotion's first-ever event in Azerbaijan. The fight card has attracted considerable attention from combat sports fans across the region.

In the main event of the evening, Azerbaijani lightweight Rafael Fiziev will face Mexico's Manuel Torres. Meanwhile, Hasanov is scheduled to take on American fighter Eric Nolan.

The event is expected to be one of the biggest combat sports showcases ever hosted in Azerbaijan and a significant milestone for the country's growing MMA scene.

Idman.Biz
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