UFC stars to meet fans at open workout in Baku ahead of Fight Night

An open workout featuring the stars of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres will take place in Baku on June 24 as part of the build-up to the second UFC event to be held in the Azerbaijani capital.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event will be held near the Seven Beauties Fountain in the Seaside National Park and will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time.

Fans will have a unique opportunity to watch UFC fighters train up close just days before they enter the Octagon at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The open workout will feature the main event competitors, Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev and Mexico's Manuel Torres, as well as co-main event fighter Sharabutdin “Shara Bullet” Magomedov. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Farman Hasanov are also scheduled to participate.

Each athlete will conduct a 10-minute demonstration training session before taking questions from fans. Open workouts are traditionally among the most popular events of UFC fight week, giving supporters direct access to fighters and a chance to experience the atmosphere surrounding a major UFC card.

The event will be free and open to the public.

In addition to the workouts, a special fan zone will operate throughout the event. Visitors will be able to participate in interactive UFC-themed activities, take photos in dedicated photo areas and explore official merchandise at the UFC Store.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres is scheduled for June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The event will be the UFC's second tournament in Baku and further highlights Azerbaijan's growing role as a destination for major international combat sports events. Several local fighters are set to compete on the card, adding extra interest for home fans.