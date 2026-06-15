Nazim Sadykhov arrives in Baku ahead of UFC Fight Night - VIDEO

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Nazim Sadykhov has arrived in Baku ahead of his upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, scheduled for June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena.
As reported by İdman.Biz, the fighter was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by fans, relatives and supporters eager to see the popular lightweight return home.
Sadykhov, who will face Brazilian fighter Mateus Camilo on the card, expressed his excitement about competing in Azerbaijan once again.
"I am very happy to be back in Baku and ready to make history again. My team and sparring partners have arrived with me. We will complete the final stage of our preparations this week, and next week the weight-cutting process begins. We have ten intense days of work ahead of us, and we intend to finish our camp at the highest level," Sadykhov said.
The fighter, known by his nickname "Black Wolf," also reflected on his successful appearance at last year's UFC event in Azerbaijan and stressed that his ambitions are even greater this time.
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"Last year was very successful for me. But this time I want to perform even better and make everything more spectacular and memorable," he added.
Sadykhov concluded by thanking fans for their support and invited them to attend the event.
"The Black Wolf has returned home! An incredible fight night awaits you, so don't miss the show. I will deliver a memorable performance for the fans and make history once again. Thank you all for your support."
The June 27 event will be headlined by Azerbaijani star Rafael Fiziev, who is set to face Mexico's Manuel Torres in a lightweight bout. The co-main event will feature fan favorite Shara Magomedov against Brazil's Michel Pereira. Another Azerbaijani fighter, Ferman Hasanov, is also scheduled to compete against American opponent Eric Nolan.
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