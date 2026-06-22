Joe Rogan calls Gaethje’s upset win over Topuria “the greatest fight ever”

Famous American podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

According to İdman.Biz, the bout took place on June 15 at the UFC White House – Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C. The fight ended with a technical knockout victory for Gaethje.

“The main event of the UFC tournament at the White House was the greatest fight in history. Literally, it was the most incredible fight of all time because Justin Gaethje won. He was considered a six-to-one underdog,” Rogan said.

The 58-year-old commentator stressed that Gaethje’s victory as a clear outsider made the achievement even more remarkable and significantly increased the historical value of the fight.