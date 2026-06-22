23 June 2026
EN

Tahir Abdullayev ahead of UFC debut: “I’m ready to roll over my opponent like a tank”

MMA
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22 June 2026 18:17
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Tahir Abdullayev ahead of UFC debut: “I’m ready to roll over my opponent like a tank”

Azerbaijani fighter Tahir Abdullayev has shared his expectations ahead of his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres, which will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

According to İdman.Biz, Abdullayev will face Brazil's Jefferson Nascimento in a welterweight bout on the historic card, which marks the first UFC event ever held in Azerbaijan.

“UFC is a huge opportunity for me and the result of many years of hard work,” Abdullayev said. “I started training when I was 15 and have been competing professionally since I was 18. Reaching the UFC has always been one of my biggest goals, and now I have the chance to compete in the strongest MMA organization in the world.”

The Azerbaijani fighter revealed that he had been training in the United States and preparing to sign with the UFC when the opportunity to compete in Baku emerged.

“Initially, I was offered a fight against a different opponent, but later the plans changed and I was invited to fight at the Baku event. I didn't hesitate for a second and immediately agreed. It doesn't matter to me who is standing across from me in the Octagon.”

Abdullayev acknowledged the strengths of his Brazilian opponent, who comes from a Brazilian jiu-jitsu background, but made it clear that he intends to leave the cage victorious.

“My opponent is a Brazilian and a representative of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu school. But I want to tell him one thing: be ready. I know his strengths and I respect him. However, I enter the Octagon only to win and I am ready to show everything I can do. My nickname is ‘Tank’, and I'm ready to roll over my opponent like a tank.”

The fighter also highlighted the importance of making his UFC debut in front of a home crowd.

“It is a great honour for me to compete in the UFC in Baku, in front of my family, friends and local fans. I dreamed about this moment for many years. The support from the crowd gives me extra motivation, and I will do everything possible to justify that trust.”

Abdullayev said his full focus remains on the upcoming fight and his long-term ambition is to build a successful UFC career and eventually compete for bigger goals within the promotion.

“I want to thank all the fans for their support. When I step into the Octagon, support me non-stop. See you on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena. I am sure that with your support we will witness an unforgettable night of fights.”

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Azerbaijani star Rafael Fiziev and Mexico's Ignacio Torres, while several fighters from the region are also expected to feature on the historic event.

Tags: Tahir Abdullayev, UFC Baku, UFC Fight Night, Jefferson Nascimento, Rafael Fiziev, Mixed Martial Arts

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