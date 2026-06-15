Gaethje shocks Topuria at UFC event held at the White House - VIDEO

A historic UFC Freedom 250 event took place in Washington, D.C. on June 15, becoming the first major UFC tournament ever staged on the South Lawn of the White House.
As reported by İdman.Biz, the main event featured a lightweight championship clash between Spain-based Georgian champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje of the United States.
The fight delivered intense action from the opening bell, with both athletes engaging in numerous striking exchanges. As the contest progressed, however, Gaethje gradually began to take control. Following the third round, Topuria reportedly experienced serious vision problems, which noticeably affected his performance inside the Octagon.
After the fourth round, Topuria's corner decided not to allow him to continue the fight. As a result, Gaethje was declared the winner and crowned the new undisputed UFC lightweight champion.
The defeat marked the first loss of Topuria's professional career. Prior to the bout, the Georgian-Spanish star held a perfect record of 17 victories without a defeat. Gaethje, meanwhile, added one of the most significant wins of his career and secured the biggest title of his UFC journey.
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The evening was historic not only because of the championship result. UFC made history by hosting a major event directly on the grounds of the White House, drawing global attention from mixed martial arts fans and further highlighting the sport's growing popularity worldwide.
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