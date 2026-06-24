24 June 2026
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Mateus Camilo: I will dedicate the victory to my family, fans and even those who don't like me

MMA
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24 June 2026 14:56
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Mateus Camilo: I will dedicate the victory to my family, fans and even those who don't like me

Brazilian fighter Mateus Camilo has shared his thoughts ahead of his bout at UFC Fight Night Baku, expressing confidence in his preparation and ambitions for the future, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking at a pre-fight press conference, Camilo discussed his upcoming clash with Azerbaijani lightweight Nazim Sadykhov and made it clear that he is coming to the Octagon with victory in mind.

"If I win, I will dedicate the victory to my family, my fans, and to those who love me and those who don't - both in Azerbaijan and Brazil," Camilo said.

The Brazilian also promised an entertaining contest for the fans attending the event.

"On Saturday night, you will see a very good fight. I am fully prepared. My biggest dream is to become a world champion. That is my greatest motivation," he added.

Camilo is set to face one of Azerbaijan's most popular MMA fighters, Nazim Sadykhov, in one of the most anticipated bouts on the card. The matchup has attracted significant attention from local fans, with Sadykhov looking to deliver a strong performance in front of a home crowd.

UFC Fight Night Baku will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena. The event will be the second UFC tournament held in Azerbaijan and is expected to draw considerable international interest. The card will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Azerbaijani star Rafael Fiziev and Mexico's Manuel Torres.

Idman.Biz
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