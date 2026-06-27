Baku set for second UFC Fight Night with Fiziev headlining home card - VIDEO

Baku is ready to host its second UFC event as UFC Fight Night Baku takes place today at the National Gymnastics Arena, bringing together top international talent and four Azerbaijani fighters in front of their home fans, İdman.Biz reports.

The preliminary card will begin at 5:00 p.m. local time, while the main card is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

The main event of the evening will feature Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev, who returns to the Octagon for a lightweight showdown against Mexico's Manuel Torres. Fighting in front of a home crowd, Fiziev will headline the UFC's second event in Azerbaijan after the promotion made its debut in Baku in 2025.

Three more Azerbaijani fighters will also be in action. Nazim Sadykhov faces Brazil's Mateus Camilo in a lightweight bout on the main card, while Farman Hasanov meets American Eric Nolan and Tahir Abdullayev takes on Brazil's Jefferson Nascimento during the preliminary fights.

The main card will also feature several high-profile matchups, including Sharabutdin Magomedov against Michel Pereira, Asu Almabayev versus Charles Johnson, Ikram Aliskerov against Brunno Ferreira and Abus Magomedov facing Michal Oleksiejczuk.

The preliminary card includes Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jan Matsumoto, Daniil Donchenko vs. Teodor Berggren, Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes, Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev and Abdul Rahman Yahyaev vs. Julius Walker.