26 June 2026
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UFC Fight Night Baku official weigh-ins completed - PHOTO/VIDEO

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26 June 2026 10:50
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UFC Fight Night Baku official weigh-ins completed - PHOTO/VIDEO

The official weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night Baku have been completed ahead of the historic event in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs will take place today at 17:00 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Entry for fans will be free.

UFC Fight Night Baku will be held on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena. In the main event, Azerbaijani representative Rafael Fiziev will face Mexico's Manuel Torres in a lightweight bout.

Several Azerbaijani fighters are also set to compete on the card. Nazim Sadykhov will take on Brazil's Mateus Camilo, Farman Hasanov will face Erik Nolan of the United States, while Tahir Abdullayev meets Brazil's Jefferson Nascimento.

Official weigh-in results:

Preliminary card:

Tahir Abdullayev (77.3 kg) vs Jefferson Nascimento (77.6 kg)

Bekzat Almakhan vs Jan Matsumoto (59.2 kg)

Daniil Donchenko (77.3 kg) vs Theodor Berggren (77.6 kg)

Kaan Ofli (66.2 kg) vs Javier Reyes

Nursulton Ruziboev (84.4 kg) vs Andrey Pulyaev

Abdul Rahman Yahyaev (93.4 kg) vs Julius Volker (93.0 kg)

Farman Hasanov (77.3 kg) vs Erik Nolan (77.3 kg)

Main card:

Abus Magomedov (84.1 kg) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (84.4 kg)

Ikram Aliskerov (84.4 kg) vs Brunno Ferreira (83.9 kg)

Asu Almabayev (57.2 kg) vs Charles Johnson (56.7 kg)

Nazim Sadykhov (70.8 kg) vs Mateus Camilo (70.8 kg)

Sharabutdin Magomedov (84.1 kg) vs Michel Pereira (84.1 kg)

Rafael Fiziev (70.76 kg) vs Manuel Torres (70.76 kg)

Idman.Biz
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