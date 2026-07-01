1 July 2026
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France ease past Sweden, Mexico extend home dream as Norway snatch late win - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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1 July 2026 09:43
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France ease past Sweden, Mexico extend home dream as Norway snatch late win

Three more teams have advanced to the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As İdman.Biz reports, France produced one of the most convincing performances of the knockout stage, defeating Sweden 3-0. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the match with a brace. The forward opened the scoring in the 45th minute before Bradley Barcola doubled the lead in the 53rd. Mbappe completed the victory with his second goal in the 74th minute as Didier Deschamps' side booked a last-16 clash with Paraguay.

Mexico continued their impressive run on home soil by defeating Ecuador 2-0 in Mexico City. The hosts settled the contest before half-time, with Julian Quinones scoring in the 22nd minute and Raul Jimenez adding a second in the 31st. The match kicked off an hour late due to a thunderstorm, but Javier Aguirre's team remained unfazed. Mexico have now won four consecutive matches at the tournament without conceding a single goal. Ecuador finished with ten men after Piero Hincapie was sent off in stoppage time. Mexico will face the winner of the England vs DR Congo tie in the last 16.

The most dramatic encounter of the night saw Norway edge Ivory Coast 2-1 to claim their first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match. Antonio Nusa gave the Scandinavians the lead in the 39th minute before Amad Diallo equalised in the 74th. Erling Haaland had the final say, scoring the winner in the 86th minute to take his tournament tally to five goals. Norway will now meet Brazil in the last 16.

Idman.Biz
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