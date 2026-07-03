Yamal: "Winning the World Cup with Spain is my biggest dream"

Spain forward Lamine Yamal has spoken emotionally about his family and his ambitions after helping his team defeat Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The 18-year-old admitted that seeing his loved ones happy means more to him than any personal achievement.

"It touches me deeply when I see my brother happy, when I see my mother finally living the life she always dreamed of, and when I see my friends enjoying this journey. In the end, that's what I want most. It's every child's greatest dream, even beyond football."

Yamal also described the special bond he shares with his younger brother.

"My brother means everything to me. He's like a son to me, and I'm absolutely crazy about him."

The Barcelona winger said Spain's progress in the tournament is his main focus and described the FIFA World Cup as the highest stage in football.

"I'm very happy. The most important thing is that we're winning and moving on. Everything else is secondary. This tournament is the pinnacle of football. There's nothing bigger than the World Cup."

"When a child dreams of becoming a footballer, they dream of representing their national team. I'm already here at the World Cup, and now I'm focused on going as far as possible and fulfilling my dream of winning the World Cup with Spain."

Yamal also said he is gradually returning to his best form.

"Little by little, I'm starting to feel like myself again. I'm finding the spaces I need and making the runs that are expected of me."

Spain comfortably defeated Austria to book a place in the Round of 16, where they will face Portugal in one of the most anticipated matches of the knockout stage.