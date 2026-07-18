Infantino praises Trump's role in FIFA World Cup 2026 success

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his contribution to the organization of the FIFA World Cup 2026, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking at a press conference in New York, with Trump standing beside him, Infantino thanked the U.S. leader for his support throughout the tournament.

"The American dream, Mr. President, has become a reality. We have united the world," Infantino said.

He continued by emphasizing Trump's role in the event's success.

"You don't need compliments, Mr. President, but this World Cup would not have been such an incredible success without you," the FIFA president added.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the final set to take place on July 19 between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.