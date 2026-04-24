24 April 2026
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Liverpool preparing new contract for Ibrahima Konate with PSG clause under discussion

World football
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24 April 2026 13:14
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Liverpool preparing new contract for Ibrahima Konate with PSG clause under discussion

Liverpool FC are in advanced talks with Ibrahima Konaté over a new contract, with the proposed agreement expected to include a clause that could shape the defender’s future, Idman.Biz.

The Merseyside club are working on a deal that would set a fixed valuation for Konate in the event of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The clause under discussion would reportedly allow the Ligue 1 side to sign the centre-back for a fee in the region of £60 million, effectively establishing a benchmark for any potential transfer.

Negotiations are understood to be focused on the financial structure of the contract, with both parties nearing an agreement. Should the terms be finalised, an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Konate has become an increasingly important figure at Anfield, combining physical presence with composure in possession. In the current campaign, the France international has made 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and playing a key role in Liverpool’s defensive set-up.

The move comes as Liverpool look to secure the long-term futures of key players while also protecting their market value in a competitive transfer landscape, particularly with elite European clubs closely monitoring top Premier League talent.

Idman.Biz
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