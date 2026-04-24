24 April 2026
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Azerbaijani clubs show interest in Dynamo Makhachkala midfielder Mohammad Javad Hosseinnezhad

World football
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24 April 2026 14:29
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Azerbaijani clubs show interest in Dynamo Makhachkala midfielder Mohammad Javad Hosseinnezhad

Azerbaijani clubs are showing interest in Mohammad Javad Hosseinnezhad, with the midfielder’s future at FC Dynamo Makhachkala expected to be resolved in the coming months, Idman.Biz reports.

The club’s general director Shamil Gazizov confirmed that there is external interest in the 22-year-old, including from Azerbaijan, although he declined to name specific teams. According to Gazizov, the player has one year remaining on his current contract, leaving the club with a key decision: extend the deal or allow him to move on.

Reports have previously linked Neftchi PFK and Qarabağ FK with a potential move for the Iranian midfielder, as both clubs look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Hosseinnezhad has enjoyed a solid campaign in the Russian league, making 26 appearances, scoring four goals and providing one assist. His performances have marked him out as one of the more promising players of his generation, attracting attention beyond Russia.

With the summer transfer window approaching, a decision on his future is expected soon, and a move to the Azerbaijani Premier League could represent a significant step in his career development.

Idman.Biz
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