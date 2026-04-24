Petter Northug to face John Arne Riise in celebrity boxing bout in Norway

Two of Norway’s most recognisable sporting figures are set to meet in an unusual crossover event, as Petter Northug prepares to step into the boxing ring against former John Arne Riise this autumn, Idman.Biz reports.

The exhibition bout will take place on October 17 in Larvik as part of the Celebrity Fight Night event, bringing together winter sports and football in a high-profile entertainment showdown.

Northug, a two-time Olympic champion and 13-time world champion in cross-country skiing, has already begun the verbal exchanges, suggesting his endurance will prove decisive. He claimed Riise may control the early rounds but predicted that his own stamina would take over from the third round onwards, questioning whether the former footballer has the legs to last.

Riise, best known for his time at Liverpool FC and with the Norwegian national team, responded by downplaying the trash talk and highlighting his physical strength. While expressing admiration for Northug’s achievements in skiing, he insisted that power would be the key factor in the ring and backed himself to come out on top in a one-on-one fight.

The bout adds to a growing trend of celebrity crossover fights, with organisers expecting strong interest from Norwegian fans ahead of the October event.