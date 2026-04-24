Billy Gilmour has paid a personal tribute to Diego Maradona by installing a statue of the iconic Argentine at his home in Naples, Idman.Biz reports.

The SSC Napoli midfielder shared the sculpture in a video on social media, revealing a detailed replica of the statue that stands near the club’s stadium. The artwork was created by Italian artist Stefano Ceci, who has been closely associated with preserving Maradona’s legacy in the city.

Gilmour is not the only Napoli player to honour the Argentine great in such a way. His team-mate Scott McTominay had previously installed a similar statue at his own property, underlining the deep cultural and emotional connection between Napoli’s current squad and the club’s most celebrated figure.

Maradona remains an enduring symbol in Naples, having transformed the club during his spell between 1984 and 1991. In that time, he made 258 appearances, scoring 115 goals and providing 76 assists, while leading Napoli to two Serie A titles, as well as domestic and European silverware, including the UEFA Cup.

His influence continues to resonate decades later, not only among supporters but also within the dressing room, where modern-day players seek inspiration from his achievements and legacy.