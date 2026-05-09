Sahib Alakbarov: “In the future, the Baku-Khankendi cycling race will expand to other regions of Azerbaijan” - VIDEO

The total prize fund for the upcoming Baku-Khankendi cycling race will exceed €50,000, organisers have confirmed ahead of the international competition’s start on 10 May.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the announcement was made by Sahib Alakbarov, first vice-president of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and chairman of the organising committee for the Baku-Khankendi Azerbaijan Cycling Race.

“In the future, the Baku-Khankendi cycling race will expand to other regions of Azerbaijan,” Alakbarov said during a press conference, adding that Kalbajar is among the locations being considered for future editions of the event.

He also confirmed that the overall prize fund exceeds €50,000 and that winners of every stage in both sprint and mountain cycling categories will receive awards.

The tournament will bring together 24 teams representing 20 countries and is expected to become one of the largest cycling competitions ever organised in Azerbaijan. The five-day race aims to contribute to the development of cycling in the country, strengthen Azerbaijan’s international sporting image and promote the tourism potential of various regions.

Azerbaijan has increasingly focused on hosting major international sporting events in recent years as part of efforts to establish itself as a regional hub for global competitions and sports tourism.