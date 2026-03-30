Major cycling returns to Azerbaijan with Baku-Khankendi 2026 race - VIDEO

Azerbaijan is set to host a major international cycling race once again, with just 40 days remaining until the старт of the multi-stage Baku-Khankendi 2026 event, İdman.Biz reports.

The race, scheduled for 10–14 May, has been included in the calendar of the Union Cycliste Internationale as a category 2.1 competition, marking a significant return of elite road cycling to the country following a nine-year hiatus since the last Tour d’Azerbaijan.

The five-stage route will span 21 cities and regions across Azerbaijan. The stages include Sea Breeze (Baku) - Sumqayit (158.8 km), Sea Breeze (Baku) - Ismayilli (193.2 km), Gabala - Mingachevir (163.3 km), Ganja - Naftalan (152.7 km), and Tartar - Khankendi (181.3 km).

Particular focus has been placed on the final stages, which will pass through the country’s recently restored territories, including Sugovushan, Talish, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend and Shusha. The race will conclude in Khankendi’s central square, adding symbolic significance to the event.

A total of 25 teams from across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Oceania are expected to take part. Participating nations include Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, the United States, Colombia and Morocco, among others. Azerbaijan will be represented by its national team.

The revival of top-level cycling under the new Baku-Khankendi banner signals a fresh chapter for the sport in the country, placing Azerbaijan back on the global road racing map and offering a platform for both international competition and regional promotion.