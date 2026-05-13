Azerbaijan cycling chief says foreign teams were impressed by "Baku-Khankendi" race

Sahib Alakbarov, vice-president of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and chairman of the organising committee of the "Baku-Khankendi" race, says the international tournament has made a strong impression on foreign participants.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Alakbarov stated that all 24 teams competing in the event had been impressed by Azerbaijan and would like to return in the future.

“Cycling is developing and the work in this direction continues,” Alakbarov said. “Where there is interest, the process continues even without us. Every region of Azerbaijan has magnificent landscapes. The race is being held successfully and security is fully guaranteed. I think each of the 24 teams taking part in the tournament will want to return to our country again. They are impressed by Azerbaijan.”

The official also spoke about efforts to develop cycling at grassroots level across the country, particularly in regional areas.

“Over the last seven or eight months, cycling sections have been opened in different districts and athletes have been provided with bicycles. Children are actively being attracted to the sport,” he explained.

According to Alakbarov, cycling programmes are already operating in Gedabey, Gabala and Shamakhi, while another section is expected to open in Gazakh in the near future.

He added that in some villages bicycles remain one of the main forms of transport, which naturally helps increase interest in cycling among young people.

The UCI 2.1 category "Baku-Khankendi" race features 24 teams from 20 countries and carries a prize fund exceeding €50,000. The final stage of the multi-day competition will take place in Khankendi.