13 May 2026
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Marco Manenti credits team support after stage four victory in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

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13 May 2026 14:05
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Marco Manenti credits team support after stage four victory in Azerbaijan

Marco Manenti has praised the efforts of his team-mates after winning the fourth stage of the international "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 25-year-old rider from Bardiani CSF Faizane said the final part of the stage unfolded relatively comfortably for him thanks to the support and confidence shown by his team throughout the race.

“Our sporting director believed in me and my team-mates trusted me as well,” Manenti said. “This victory belongs to the whole team.”

The Italian cyclist explained that the decisive moment came during the final section of the route, which included a short uphill segment before the finish.

“There was a short climb near the end. There were not many sprinters left in the leading group and I tried to take advantage of that. With the support of my team-mates, I managed to produce a successful sprint all the way to the finish line,” he added.

Manenti claimed victory in the demanding 152.8-kilometre fourth stage, which ran from Ganja to Naftalan through Goygol, Goranboy and Aghdara, including the villages of Sugovushan and Talish.

The UCI 2.1 category event has brought together 24 teams representing 20 countries. The five-stage race carries a prize fund exceeding €50,000 and will conclude on May 14 with the final stage in Khankendi.

Araz Khalilli

Idman.Biz
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