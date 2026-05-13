Marco Manenti wins stage four of "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race - UPDATED - VIDEO

Marco Manenti of Bardiani CSF Faizane emerged victorious in the fourth stage of the international "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 152.8-kilometre stage started at 09:35 Baku time and covered the route from Ganja through Goygol, Goranboy and Aghdara, including the villages of Sugovushan and Talish, before finishing in Naftalan.

The 25-year-old Italian crossed the finish line first after a challenging stage that featured mountainous terrain and several technically difficult sections.

Henok Mulubrhan from XDS Astana Team finished second, while Cristian David Pita of Ecuador’s Roojai Insurance Winspace team secured third place.

The multi-stage race has already produced different winners across its opening four stages. Russian rider Gleb Syritsa won stage three for Astana, while his team-mate Yevgeniy Fyodorov triumphed in stage two. The opening Baku-Sumgayit stage was won by Belarusian cyclist Alexey Shnirko representing China’s "Li-Ning Star" team.

The UCI 2.1 category competition features 24 teams from 20 countries and carries a prize fund of more than €50,000. The race will conclude on May 14, with the final stage scheduled to take place in Khankendi.

10:12

The fourth stage of the international "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race officially got under way on Tuesday morning, with riders setting off at 9:20am Baku time, İdman.Biz reports.

Cyclists are competing along the Ganja - Goygol - Goranboy - Aghdara - Naftalan route, also passing through Sugovushan and Talish villages during the 152.8-kilometre stage.

The race has already produced different winners across its opening three stages. Russian cyclist Gleb Syritsa of Kazakhstan’s "XDS Astana" team claimed victory in the third stage between Gabala and Ismayilli, while his team-mate Yevgeniy Fyodorov won the second stage from Baku to Ismayilli. Belarusian rider Alexey Shnirko of China’s "Li-Ning Star" team secured first place in the opening Baku-Sumgayit stage.

The UCI 2.1 category event has brought together 24 teams representing 20 countries, underlining Azerbaijan’s growing role in hosting major international cycling competitions.

The five-stage race features a prize fund exceeding €50,000 and will conclude on May 14 with the final stage in Khankendi.

Araz Khalilli