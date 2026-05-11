11 May 2026
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Alexander Vinokourov praises organization of the “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race

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11 May 2026 17:59
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Alexander Vinokourov praises organization of the “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race

Olympic cycling champion Alexander Vinokourov has praised the organisation of the international “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race taking place in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the former Kazakh rider shared his thoughts with journalists after the second stage of the competition, which finished in Ismayilli.

The 52-year-old, who won gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics, currently works as an official for the Astana Qazaqstan Team. Vinokourov said he was impressed by both the quality of the route and the safety arrangements throughout the race.

“Our team has previously performed successfully in Kazakhstan and at various international competitions. It is a pleasure for us to take part here. Events like this help preserve the traditions of cycling. We are also trying to represent our team’s colours with dignity,” Vinokourov said.

He also reacted to the victory of Astana rider Yevgeniy Fedorov in the second stage of the race, noting that the result matched the team’s expectations.

Vinokourov placed particular emphasis on the importance of inspiring younger generations through major sporting events.

“It is very important to see children standing at the finish line and watching the race with interest. Perhaps tomorrow they will want to take up this sport themselves. That is how we once started as well,” he added.

The Kazakh cycling legend also praised the scenery and route profile of the stage, which included mountain climbs and descents across central Azerbaijan.

The second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race, held on the Baku-Ismayilli route, was won by Fedorov, while the opening Baku-Sumgayit stage had earlier been claimed by Belarusian cyclist Alexey Shnirko of the Chinese team Li-Ning Star.

The UCI 2.1 category race features 24 teams representing 20 countries. The five-stage event carries a prize fund exceeding €50,000 and will conclude on 14 May, with the final stage set to take place in Khankendi.

Araz Xalili

Idman.Biz
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