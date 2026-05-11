11 May 2026
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Yevgeniy Fedorov praises team effort after victory in second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race

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11 May 2026 16:47
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Yevgeniy Fedorov praises team effort after victory in second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race

Yevgeniy Fedorov has shared his reaction after winning the second stage of the international “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Astana Qazaqstan Team rider described the stage as highly demanding and praised both the organisers and his teammates following the victory.

“I would like to thank all the organisers. There was serious intensity from the very beginning of the race. Our main goal was for one of our riders to win the stage. It was not so important that I personally finished first,” Fedorov said.

The Kazakh cyclist also highlighted the difficulty of the climbs during the 193.3-kilometre route from Sea Breeze to Ismayilli, which included three mountain ascents and two sprint classifications.

Fedorov added that he intends to continue fighting for strong results in the remaining stages of the competition.

The opening stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race, held on the Baku-Sumgayit route, was won by Belarusian rider Alexey Shnirko from the Chinese team Li-Ning Star.

The race is being held under the 2.1 category of the Union Cycliste Internationale calendar and features 24 teams representing 20 countries. The five-stage event carries a prize fund exceeding €50,000 and will conclude on 14 May.

The final stage of the race is scheduled to take place in Khankendi.

Araz Xalili

Idman.Biz
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