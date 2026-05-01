2 May 2026
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Promo video for Baku-Khankendi cycling race aired on Eurosport and Euronews - VIDEO

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1 May 2026 18:06
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Promo video for Baku-Khankendi cycling race aired on Eurosport and Euronews

A promotional video for the Baku-Khankendi Azerbaijan Cycling Race has begun airing on Eurosport and Euronews ahead of the event scheduled for 10-14 May.

According to İdman.Biz, the video showcases key details about the race, including its stages, routes and the regions the riders will pass through, offering international audiences a preview of one of the country’s most ambitious cycling events.

The race, classified as a 2.1 category event by the Union Cycliste Internationale, has attracted strong participation. One WorldTour team, four ProTeams, 19 continental teams and the Azerbaijan national team have confirmed their entry.

The five-stage race will begin at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku and finish in Khankendi, covering diverse terrain and major cities across the country. The route includes stages from Baku to Sumgayit, through Shamakhy and Ismayilli, from Gabala to Mingachevir, across Ganja and Naftalan, and concludes via Aghdam, Fuzuli and Shusha.

Beyond its sporting significance, the event is also positioned as a platform to highlight Azerbaijan’s tourism potential and showcase the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in territories liberated from occupation in recent years.

Fans will be able to follow the race live on Eurosport and CBC Sport, with additional daily coverage and highlights programmes, as well as detailed updates available on official platforms.

Idman.Biz
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