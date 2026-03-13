Crash drama at Tirreno-Adriatico as Michael Gogl struck by race motorbike - VIDEO

A dramatic and worrying incident overshadowed the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race in Italy when Austrian rider Michael Gogl was struck by a race motorbike after crashing on the course, Idman.Biz reports, citing Excelsior.

The accident occurred with around 29 kilometres remaining before the finish, as riders were navigating a section of wet asphalt. Gogl lost control and fell onto the road, and a motorbike travelling behind the peloton was unable to avoid him, reportedly running over the rider.

One of the most controversial aspects of the incident was that the motorbike driver did not stop immediately after the collision and continued along the route. Despite the frightening moment, reports indicated that Gogl remained conscious following the impact.

The race itself continued and concluded in the coastal town of Martinsicuro, where Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory in a sprint finish. He crossed the line ahead of Italy’s Giulio Pellizzari and Norway’s Halland Johannessen, securing his third win of the season.

Tirreno-Adriatico is one of cycling’s most prestigious stage races and is often considered a key preparation event for the spring Classics and the Giro d’Italia.