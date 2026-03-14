Napoli Confirm Permanent Signing of Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United

Italian football club SSC Napoli has confirmed its intention to complete the permanent transfer of striker Rasmus Højlund, who is currently playing for the team on loan from Manchester United.

According to İdman.Biz, the information was confirmed by the club’s sporting director Giovanni Manna. He stated that the Neapolitan side will activate the purchase option included in the loan agreement.

“There is no doubt that Højlund will remain at Napoli. We have an obligation to buy if we qualify for the Champions League, but we intend to activate the option regardless of that condition,” Manna said, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish forward joined Napoli on loan last summer. In the current season, Højlund has made 35 appearances for the team managed by Antonio Conte, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists.