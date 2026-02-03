Azerbaijan cycling bodies sign cooperation memorandum to boost sport development

The Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and the Association of Trade Union Sports Organisations of Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at developing cycling and expanding access to sport across the country.

According to Idman.Biz, the agreement was signed on behalf of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation by executive vice-president Fikret Huseynov, while the Association of Trade Union Sports Organisations of Azerbaijan was represented by deputy director and acting director Fikret Hajiyev.

The memorandum outlines a framework for joint social programmes, the nationwide promotion of cycling disciplines, and the mutual use of sports facilities and infrastructure. It also provides for the organisation of various sporting events and other collaborative initiatives designed to encourage broader participation.

Officials believe the partnership will help strengthen grassroots cycling, improve coordination between institutions, and make better use of existing resources. The move is seen as part of a wider effort to promote healthy lifestyles and develop sport through cooperation between federations and public organisations.