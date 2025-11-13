16 November 2025
“Ride to Karabakh – Tracing Victory” project concludes in Khankendi - PHOTO/VIDEO

13 November 2025 16:49
“Ride to Karabakh – Tracing Victory” project concludes in Khankendi - PHOTO/VIDEO

The final stage of the “Ride to Karabakh – Tracing Victory” project, organized by the “Young Professional Cyclists Club,” took place in Khankendi.

Idman.Biz reports that the competition aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle among youth, support the development of sports in the liberated territories, and contribute to the socio-economic revival of Karabakh.

Participants were welcomed by the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, Elchin Yusubov, across Khankendi, Agdere, and Khojaly districts. The event was also attended by National Hero and Colonel-General Madat Guliyev.

Alongside sports, the project highlighted Azerbaijan’s statehood traditions, national unity, and the symbolism of victory. Certificates of appreciation were presented to active participants at the conclusion of the event.

