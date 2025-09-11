Tadej Pogacar eyes strong finish at UCI Road World Championships

Tadej Pogacar has declared that his will to win remains as strong as ever as he prepares to defend his title at the UCI Road World Championships later this month.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 26-year-old UAE Team Emirates XRG rider claimed his fourth Tour de France crown in July and chose to skip the Vuelta a Espana, focusing instead on select one-day races in Quebec and Montreal before the September 21-28 championships in Rwanda.

“It’s always difficult to be in good shape at the end of the season, but I’m still motivated for my last six races,” Pogacar told reporters. He emphasized that the world championships have been a primary goal since the season began and hopes to reach peak form in Rwanda.

Looking beyond the championships, Pogacar said he aims to sustain his performance through the Giro di Lombardia and the holiday period. “You never really know how your form will be, you have to go with your instincts,” he added.

The Slovenian star, known for his resilience and tactical brilliance, remains a favorite as he seeks to cap another remarkable season with world championship glory.

