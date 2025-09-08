Azerbaijan national cycling teams conclude high-altitude training camp in Gadabay - PHOTO

Training camp for Azerbaijan’s national cycling teams of various age groups in Gadabay has concluded.

During the camp held at an altitude of 1,500–1,700 meters above sea level, our athletes enhanced their professional skills through theoretical and practical exercises, Idman.biz reports.

At an event summarizing the camp, Sahib Alakbarov, First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, noted that the federation places special emphasis on improving the preparation of national team members. The natural and geographical features of Gadabay allowed cyclists to train on diverse routes. In particular, high-altitude routes positively impacted the athletes’ physical conditioning, which is crucial for preparing the national team for the World Championship in Rwanda in September and the European Championship in France in October.

During the event, a video showcasing the camp’s activities was presented, reports from the management, medical, and technical staff were heard, and relevant instructions were given to address issues to be considered in future training camps.

Idman.biz