Belgian company Aerobag unveils new airbag system for cyclists - VIDEO

Belgian company Aerobag has developed a new airbag safety system designed specifically for cyclists.

According to Idman.Biz, the airbag is intended to protect the neck, spine, chest, and thigh areas in the event of a fall.

It is reported that the inflatable sections are integrated into consisting of a vest and shorts and fully deploy within just 100 milliseconds.

Sales of the product are planned to begin later this year. The price of the set will be €700, which is approximately 1,300 manats, while each replaceable cartridge will cost €35, or around 70 manats.