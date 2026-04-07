7 April 2026
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Azerbaijan team set for Tour of Mersin as international peloton gathers in Turkey

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7 April 2026 11:27
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Azerbaijan team set for Tour of Mersin as international peloton gathers in Turkey

The international cycling race Tour of Mersin is set to get underway in Turkey, with Azerbaijan’s national team among the participants in the UCI-ranked event, Idman.Biz reports.

The race, classified as a UCI 2.2 category competition, is expected to attract a diverse and competitive field, including national teams and professional clubs from nearly 20 countries. Alongside host nation Turkey, riders from China, Great Britain and several other nations will line up on the start list.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Musa Mikayilzade, Nofel Nuriyev, Ali Gurbanov, Shahin Eyvazov, Maksim Trendelyov and Tural Israfilov. The team will be led by head coach Vladimir Bushanski.

The Tour of Mersin is considered an important opportunity for riders to earn valuable international ranking points while testing themselves against a global field. With cyclists from different continents taking part, the race is expected to deliver intense competition across multiple stages.

For Azerbaijan’s squad, the event also serves as a key step in their preparation for upcoming international competitions, as they aim to strengthen their presence on the global cycling scene.

Idman.Biz
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