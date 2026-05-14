Burnett celebrates first professional victory after “Baku-Khankendi” triumph

New Zealand cyclist Josh Burnett of Burgos Burpellet BH has described his victory at the international “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race as a special moment in his career after securing his first professional win, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to journalists after the final stage, Burnett admitted the demanding terrain made the race particularly challenging, especially during the closing section between Tartar and Khankendi.

“The uphill sections in the final 50 kilometres made the race even tougher,” Burnett said. “We worked tactically as a team, tried to support each other and move one another forward, and our plan worked successfully. Every member of the team played a major role in this victory.”

The Burgos Burpellet BH rider completed the 181.5-kilometre stage from Tartar to Khankendi with the best overall result and later went on to secure victory in the general classification of the five-stage race.

Burnett also revealed the emotional significance of the achievement, explaining that he only began cycling three years ago.

“I have only been involved in cycling for three years, and this is my first victory at professional level,” he said. “This race will remain a very pleasant memory for me.”

The “Baku-Khankendi” race featured 24 teams from 20 countries and was held under the Union Cycliste Internationale UCI 2.1 category. Previous stage winners included Marco Manenti of Bardiani CSF 7 Saber, Gleb Syritsa of XDS Astana Team, Yevgeniy Fedorov of XDS Astana Team and Alexey Shnirko of Li-Ning Star.