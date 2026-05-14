14 May 2026
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Final stage begins in “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race - VIDEO

Cycling
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14 May 2026 09:36
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Final stage begins in “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race

The final stage of the international “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race got under way on Wednesday, with riders competing along the Tartar-Khankendi route, as the prestigious multi-stage event reaches its conclusion.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Kazakhstan’s XDS Astana Team rider Yevgeniy Fedorov starts the final day wearing the leader’s jersey in the general classification after a strong performance throughout the race. The fifth and decisive stage is expected to determine the final standings of the UCI 2.1 category event, which has brought together 24 teams representing 20 countries. The tournament, held under the calendar of the Union Cycliste Internationale, carries a prize fund exceeding €50,000.

Italy’s Marco Manenti of Bardiani CSF Faizane claimed victory in the fourth stage from Ganja through Goygol, Goranboy, Aghdara, Sugovushan, Talish and Naftalan. Earlier in the race, Russia’s Gleb Syritsa, also representing XDS Astana Team, won the third stage between Gabala and Ismayilli, while Fedorov triumphed in the second stage from Baku to Ismayilli. The opening Baku-Sumgayit stage was won by Belarusian rider Alexey Shnirko of China’s Li-Ning Star team.

The race concludes today with the finish in Khankendi, marking the end of one of the region’s most high-profile cycling events of the year.

Idman.Biz
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