13 May 2026
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Kazakh team dominates "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race

Cycling
News
13 May 2026 15:47
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Kazakh team dominates "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race

The international "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race continues in Azerbaijan, with Kazakhstan’s XDS Astana Team maintaining control of the general classification after four stages.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Yevgeniy Fyodorov remains the overall leader with a total time of 14 hours 49 minutes 59 seconds. Alexander Balmer of Solution Tech Vini Fantini sits second, four seconds behind the leader, while another Astana rider, Henok Mulubrhan, is third at eight seconds.

The points classification is led by Marco Manenti of Bardiani CSF Faizane with 62 points. Cristian David Pita from Roojai Insurance Winspace has the same number of points but occupies second place, while Gleb Syritsa of Astana is third with 55 points.

In the mountains classification, Lennert Teugels from Tarteletto-Isorex leads with 20 points. Balmer is second with 10 points, while David Alejandro Gonzalez of Team Medellin-EPM is third with five points.

The youth classification is headed by Iker Gomez of Equipo Kern Pharma with a time of 14 hours 58 minutes 19 seconds. Franciszek Matuszewski from Mazowsze Serce Polski is second, two minutes and eight seconds behind, while Muhammad Sielhan of ASC Monsters Indonesia trails by five minutes and 57 seconds in third.

In the team standings, XDS Astana Team lead with a combined time of 44 hours 30 minutes 45 seconds. Bardiani CSF 7 Saber are second, nine seconds behind, while Li Ning Star are also nine seconds adrift in third place.

Among Azerbaijani riders, Musa Mikailzade occupies the best position in the general classification, sitting 52nd overall, 14 minutes and 17 seconds behind the leader. After the fourth stage, he climbed eight places in the standings.

Nofal Nuriyev is currently 117th, trailing by 36 minutes 11 seconds. Shahin Eyvazov sits 124th at 38 minutes 26 seconds behind, while Ali Gurbanov is 125th, 38 minutes and 40 seconds off the pace.

The Azerbaijan national team occupy 23rd place in the team classification, one hour 27 minutes and 51 seconds behind the leaders.

The fourth stage of the race, which ran from Ganja to Naftalan, was won by Marco Manenti. The final fifth stage will take place on Thursday, May 14, along the Tartar - Khankendi route.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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